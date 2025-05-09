Casper College Commencement Ceremony 2025

Casper College news release by: Lisa S. Icenogle:

The 79th Annual Casper College Commencement Ceremony will be held Friday, May 16, beginning at 7 p.m. in the Ford Wyoming Center.

Over 230 students will march in the ceremony. Paula Flynn, Casper College adjunct piano instructor, will play the prelude. Student Katie Baumstarck will sing “Star Spangled Banner” before the ceremony. Baustarck will be graduating with her associate degree in nursing. Baumstarck was also selected as Casper College’s “Shaping Wyoming’s Future” winner for the 2024-2025 school year.

This year’s commencement speaker is graduating student Nolan Hornecker. Hornecker was selected from a group of students who presented their proposed commencement speech to a panel of judges. In addition to an outstanding speech and presentation, the 2024-2025 Student Commencement Speaker Contest winner had to have a minimum 3.0 GPA, graduate in the 2024-2025 school year, and be in good standing with Casper College. Hornecker will graduate with an Associate of Science in agribusiness and an Associate of Science in geographic information systems.

The commencement ceremony is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served following the ceremony, which will also be available online.

