New BBQ Food Truck Debuting at CNFR This Week

Casper is getting another option for food trucks starting tomorrow (Wednesday, June 15th, 2022).

Mac's Smokehouse Grill will be open for business, for the first time, tomorrow at the Ford Wyoming Center for day #2 of the Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo (CNFR).

I had the opportunity to catch up with owner/operator, Tony MacMillan, to talk about why he decided to open up a food truck. He stated:

At Macs Smokehouse Grill, we are a family owed and operated business, started because we love food, especially BBQ and have always wanted to start our own business. We have around 30 years experience combined between the two of us in the industry so we felt like together we can accomplish our dream. We finally got that opportunity this summer and together as father and son, built our own food truck from an old construction trailer. We spent countless hours determining how exactly we wanted it done, and feel as if we executed it perfectly for our needs as well as the customers.

Our menu was carefully designed to be as simple but delicious as possible so we can satisfy our customers quickly with quality food. We have smoked brisket, pulled pork, wings and we also smoke our mac and cheese. A homemade queso sauce that goes over our nachos, along with all our BBQ choices are all homemade right in our trailer with over 10 years to perfect our BBQ sauces! We do a unique twist on our coleslaw which is also house made, and decided a spicy slaw was the perfect way to pair with our smoked pulled pork, or just as a side if that's what you choose! Our menu has options for, what we feel like, is everyone, simple appetizers like jalapeño poppers, cheese sticks, or even our Nachos with freshly fried tortilla chips and your choice or brisket or pork. We have hamburgers/cheese burgers and even sliders!

We couldn't be more happy about what we have came up together. A dream come true is an understatement and we are most excited about sharing our dream with Casper!

It's always nice whenever we get new food options in Casper and since it is the season for good barbecue, the timing couldn't be anymore perfect.

