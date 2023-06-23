LOOK: Inside Casper&#8217;s Double Decker Coffee &#038; Smoothie Shop

LOOK: Inside Casper’s Double Decker Coffee & Smoothie Shop

If you see this big red bus in Casper, Wyoming this summer STOP!

It's worth it for the delicious drinks and the unique experience inside.

This old Double-Decker drink mobile is one of a kind.

Nothing disappointed.

Double Decker Coffee Bus

YES, you can enjoy your beverage upstairs.

The beautiful double-decker bus can be seen parked around Casper Wyoming in the summer.

They serve traditional coffee - various mixed coffee drinks - and real fruit smoothies.

