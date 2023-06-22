Weston Timberman Captures CNFR Bareback Title

Clarendon College freshman bareback rider Weston Timberman was born the summer his uncle Kelly Timberman won the pro bareback riding gold buckle and Weston spurred for the top prize last Saturday night at the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper. The Clarendon men's team finished first nationally with 855 points. Timberman earned 320 on his own saving his best ride for the championship round with an 84.5. He enjoyed a terrific rodeo and led the average of the bareback going into the short-go on Saturday.

