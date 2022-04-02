NCSO Volunteer Search and Rescue Team Locates Missing Juvenile in Casper

The Natrona County Sheriff's Office announced that their Volunteer Search & Rescue team responded to a call, shortly before 7:00 p.m. on Friday, regarding a missing juvenile in the area of Santa Fe Circle and Cole Creek Road in Evansville, Wyoming.

"NCSO Search and Rescue, along with the Evansville Police Department, Evansville Fire Department and Natrona County Fire District, quickly responded to the area to begin the search," said Kiera Grogan, Public Information Officer with the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

The NCSO stated that shortly after 10 p.m., the juvenile was located safely near Edness Kimball Wilkens State Park.

"Thank you to the vigilant citizens living in the area who assisted personnel in checking their buildings and property during this search," the NCSO wrote.

The Evansville Police Department offered additional details regarding the situation as well.