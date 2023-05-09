NCSO is Looking for Brittany Kern After She Failed to Return to CRC

The Natrona County Sheriffs Office is looking for a woman named Brittany Kern. In a recent news release they wrote:

WANTED

Have you seen Brittany Kern? She failed to return to the Casper Reentry Center last night. She now has an active felony warrant for escape from official detention.

Brittany Kern is described as a 33-year-old white female, approximately 5’4” tall and 130 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair. She has numerous tattoos including “You love me for everything you hate me for” on her chest, “Austin Joe” on her right wrist, and a moon on her right arm.

Kern was a resident of the Casper Reentry Center (CRC) when she checked herself out at approximately 3:45 pm on Monday, May 8th for an appointment and failed to return to CRC at 9 pm. She was reported as an escapee by CRC staff to the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office at approximately 10:20 pm. Kern was originally charged with possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver and sentenced to 2-5 years of probation out of Converse County. Kern’s probation was revoked in December 2022 and she was sentenced to CRC, with a projected release date of August 2023.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Brittany Kern please contact the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office at 307-235-9282, or make a report through dispatch.

Information can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 307-577-8477 or online at crime-stoppers.com. Reports made through Crime Stoppers may be eligible for a monetary reward.

