18-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed in Deadly Collision Near Hulett, Wyoming
An 18-year-old Minnesota woman is dead after a motorcycling accident near Hulett, Wyoming on August 1, around 12:54 p.m.
Gina Schaffer was negotiating a series of curves when she entered a hard right-hand, downhill curve.
Witness statements indicated the possibility of loss of steering control before the crash. The motorcycle crossed the centerline and impacted the left rear wheels of a commercial vehicle trailer.
This per a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol crash summary.
Schaffer was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Road conditions were dry.
There were no other injuries reported as a result of the crash.
Schaffer is the 54th person to die on Wyoming highways so far this year compared to 85 at the same time last year.
