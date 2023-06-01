Natrona’s Evan Woods Signs with Miles City for Baseball

Casper American Legion baseball player Evan Woods has committed to Miles City Community College in Montana to continue his career. The Natrona County High School student currently plays in the Oilers "AA" but in 2022, he played a big role for the Drillers "A" team that advanced to the state championship game before losing to Cody.

Last season, Woods at 6-3, 200 pounds, threw 48 innings as a pitcher with 62 strikeouts with opposing batters hitting just .212. He went 4-3 in 2022 and was named a 2nd team All-Conference performer at the Legion "A" level. Woods started his career with Casper Youth Baseball and has played at every level of Legion baseball in Natrona County.

Miles City competes in the junior college ranks in the Mon-Dak Conference. The Pioneers went 37-14 this past season, losing to Williston in the Region XIII championship game.

