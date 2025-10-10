Wyoming Governor Joins Colleagues in Scolding Dems for ‘Schumer Shutdown’

Republican governors issued the following joint statement calling on Democrats in Washington, D.C. to quit the political games and get to work for the American people:

“As we have stated before, Democrats holding the federal government funding hostage is not just a Washington, D.C. debate for political points, it has real and immediate consequences in every state across America that cannot be overlooked.

“Senator Schumer joyfully says the shutdown gets better by the day for him, but day by day our National Guard troops don’t get paid, families have to turn to food pantries, and the American people’s lives are thrown into unrest.

“Republican governors stand united in our message to Democrats in Washington: quit the political games and get to work for the American people.”

Signatories to the statement include: Governor Kay Ivey (AL), Governor Mike Dunleavy (AK), Governor Sarah Sanders (AR), Governor Brian Kemp (GA), Governor Brad Little (ID), Governor Mike Braun (IN), Governor Kim Reynolds (IA), Governor Jeff Landry (LA), Governor Mike Kehoe (MO), Governor Tate Reeves (MS), Governor Greg Gianforte (MT), Governor Jim Pillen (NE), Governor Joe Lombardo (NV), Governor Kelly Armstrong (ND), Governor Mike DeWine (OH), Governor Kevin Stitt (OK), Governor Henry Dargan McMaster (SC), Governor Larry Rhoden (SD), Governor Bill Lee (TN), Governor Greg Abbott (TX), Governor Spencer Cox (UT), Governor Glenn Youngkin (VA), Governor Patrick Morrisey (WV), and Governor Mark Gordon (WY).

Both of Wyoming's senators, along with the Congresswoman, have expressed similar disdain for the government shutdown.

Wyoming U.S. Senator John Barrasso spoke on the Senate Floor earlier this week. He said the U.S. is being held hostage by the Democrats "and they’re playing a dangerous game."

“Democrats are demanding radical new policies before they allow the government to reopen. I’ve seen their new ransom note. It is stitched together like Frankenstein’s Monster: $1.5 trillion in reckless new spending; free healthcare for illegal immigrants; free Medicaid for working-aged, able-bodied adults who refuse to work – there are over five million of these individuals in the United States and yet they refuse to work, and the Democrats want them all to get free Medicaid; $50 billion that Democrats want to cut from vulnerable rural hospitals. Do the Democrats not care at all about those communities even though there are rural communities in their states? They are beholden to the big cities and the mayors and the sanctuary cities that control the Democrat Party. That’s what we’re dealing with here. That’s why The Washington Post called what Democrats are doing, as I pick it up again, a ‘dangerous game'" continued Sen. Barrasso.

Congresswoman Harriet Hageman put out a written statement on the government shutdown on October 3. She said, “Under President Joe Biden, Congressional Democrats voted 13 times for this exact type of bill to avoid a government shutdown. Under President Trump, Democrats are now voting against this same short-term measure. This is not just Trump derangement syndrome; the Democrats are throwing a tantrum because we refuse to allow them to spend $1.5 trillion on nonsense, such as healthcare for illegal aliens and refunding NPR and PBS. Democrats are also seeking to repeal the $50 billion we appropriated for rural healthcare, which would hit Wyoming especially hard."

“Wyoming’s congressional delegation chose to govern rather than engage in political blackmail, as both Senators Barrasso and Lummis supported all four votes in the Senate, and I in the House. Now our state, which shoulders an unfair federal burden to begin with, is being injured by Senate Democrats.”

The shutdown now enters its tenth day in stalemate. With the Senate leaving until Tuesday, the shutdown will not be resolved this week.

President Trump said Democrats are "using health care as a cudgel" and again threatened to cut programs if the shutdown doesn't end.

