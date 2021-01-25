Casper College Volleyball Squad Goes 1-2 on Opening Weekend

The Casper College volleyball team finally made it to the court after a long pandemic related delay and lost 2 of out 3 in their season-opening tournament at the Erickson Gym. On Friday, the Birds matched up with Salt Lake Community College and lost in four sets, 25-23, 25-13, 28-30, and 25-21. Casper played two matches on Saturday starting off with a 4 set loss to Colorado Northeastern 24-26, 25-20, 25-23, and 25-19 but followed that up with a win over Miles City, Montana 25-18 25-12 and 25-13.

The Thunderbirds are trying to reverse their fortunes after an 8-27 campaign a year ago. The team does have some valuable experience with seven sophomores and has four players from the state of Wyoming on their roster, Olivia Muir from Star Valley High School, Camille Nate from Cokeville, Torrington's Hailey Anderson, and Mountain View's Aileen Bugas.

Next up for the T-Birds will be the Salt Lake Tournament with 2 matches on Friday and two more on Saturday.

Frank Gambino

Townsquare Media