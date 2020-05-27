Natrona’s Cassi Crossen to Attend Illinois Wesleyan for Track

Natrona County athlete Cassi Crossen will be headed to the Midwest to compete in tracjk and field at Illinois Wesleyan. Crossen placed 6th in the pole vault at the 2019 4A state meet, clearing 9 feet 6 inches. As a sophomore, she took 14th place at state going 8 feet 6 inches. Crossen also competed in the 2020 state indoor championships in Gillette and took 14th with a vault of 8 feet 6 inches.

The NC senior also had a chance to compete in the huge Simplot Games in Idaho this past winter and did make the finals of the pole vault did not have a qualifying vault in the last round.

Illinois Wesleyan is a Division III school located in Bloomington.

