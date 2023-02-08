Pair of Natrona Runners to Compete at the College Level

Two Natrona County High School will be moving on to the college level as Mason Weickum has signed with Wayne State in Nebraska and Tristan Enders has committed to South Dakota School of Mines in Rapid City.

Weickum will be running track at the next level and is the defending 4A State Champion in the 110 hurdles with a time of 14.68. He also ran on Natrona's 4x100 and 4x400 meter relay teams that finished 5th at the State Meet back in May. On the indoor track circuit, Weickum won the 55 hurdle event at last week's meet in Gillette and placed 2nd in that event at the 2022 Indoor State Championships.

He also made a name for himself on the football field as he rang up 1128 yards rushing this past season for the Mustangs. Wayne State is a Division II school that plays in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.

Get our free mobile app

Enders is a cross country and distance runner and he placed 2nd at the 4A State Cross Country Meet back in October with a time of 16.09.40. He took 9th place at state in 2021. In outdoor track, Enders was 6th in the 3200 meters and 9th in 1600 at the 2022 State Meet. He also placed 6th in the 3200 as a sophomore at the state track meet. On the indoor track circuit, Enders took first in the 3200 at last week's Basin Nation meet in Gillette.

The South Dakota School of Mines is a Division II school that plays in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.