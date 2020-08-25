NC’s Madyson Willis Signs with UW for Track & Field

Natrona County multi sport athlete Madyson Willis will be taking her distance running skills to Laramie so she can compete for the University of Wyoming. In cross country, she made steady improvement over the course of her career with 26th place finish at the 4A state meet in 2016, moving up to 19th as a sophomore 15th as a junior and 6th as a senior. Her Filly team won the 4A team championship in 2018 and 2019.

In track, Willis took 11th in the 3200 meters at the 4A state meet in 2019 and ran on the 4x800 meter relay team that placed 6th. In the 2018 season, she was 10th at the state meet in the 3200 and 12th in the 800.

Willis also competed in Nordic skiing and placed 11th in the classic and 14th in the freestyle at the state meet in 2020. In the previous season, she 6th at state in the freestyle and 11th in the classic. As a sophomore, Willis took 5th in the classic and 7th in the free style.

All told, she earned 12 varsity letters in her career at NC.

