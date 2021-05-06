Natrona’s Robert Douglas Signs with North Dakota State

Natrona County high school track athlete Robert Douglas has committed to North Dakota State in Fargo. After missing his entire junior season in track & field due to the pandemic, Douglas has been on fire in his senior season with the state's best times in the 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles. He has run 14.51 in the 110 and 39.10 in the 300. He also has excelled at the sprint events, capturing 1st place in the 100 meters at last week's meet at Kelly Walsh in Casper with a time of 10.78

Douglas was also a star on the indoor track circuit with a state championship in the 55-meter dash and the 55-meter hurdles. He earned a 4th place finish at the indoor state meet in the 200.

North Dakota State is a Division I school that competes in the Missouri Valley Conference.

