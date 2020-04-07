High School Spring Sports Suspension Extended

The Wyoming High School Activities Association announced that the suspension of spring sports has been extended until May the 4th due to coronavirus concerns. Practices won't be allowed prior to that date and the whole spring season now is in serious doubt. The state soccer tournament in Cheyenne and the state track meet in Casper is scheduled for May 21-23 so with this new extension, there wouldn't be much of a season at all unless the athletic calendar is adjusted.

So far in high school athletics, the state 3A/4A basketball tournament has been canceled as well as the Shrine Bowl football game in Casper scheduled for June. The Wyoming-Montana basketball series scheduled for June 12-13 in Sheridan and Billings has not been canceled yet.

A number of states have called off spring sports on the prep level entirely. Indiana was the latest state to join, Alaska, Alabama, Arizona, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Virginia. Several states like South Dakota, Nebraska, and Utah have suspended play until May.

Frank Gambino

Townsquare Media