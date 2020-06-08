Kelly Walsh’s Taylor Rowe Signs with Colorado State

Kelly Walsh sprinter Taylor Rowe made an early decision to run track at Colorado State of the Mountain West Conference. In the 2019 outdoor season, she captured the 4A state championship in the 100 meter dash with a time of 12.67. She also won the gold medal in the 200 meters in 25.98. Rowe ran on the Trojans 4x100 meter relay team that took 2nd at state that season.

In the 2018 outdoor campaign, Rowe was a 4th place finisher at the state meet in the 100 in 13.35 but took 2nd in the 200 in 26.79. Her KW 4x100 meter relay team took the silver medal in 4A. As a freshman in 2017, she was on the state champion 4x100 relay squad.

Rowe also competed on the indoor track circuit taking 4th at the state meet in the 55 meter dash in 7.5 and 5th in the 200 in 26.82. She also ran on the 4x200 relay at the indoor championships that placed 4th.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app