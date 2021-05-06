Darius Wiggins of Kelly Walsh Commits to UW for Track & Field

Darius Wiggins of Kelly Walsh will take his enormous talent to the University of Wyoming to run track and field. He has the fastest time in Wyoming history in the 200 meters in 21.29. That mark also broke the school record at Kelly Walsh held by Allyn Griffin; a record that stood for four decades. State records can only be set at the state meet so we'll see how he does later this month.

Wiggins also has the best time in the state this season in the 100-meter dash 10.66 and the 400 meters in 48.97. He posted that time in the 400 last week at the Kelly Walsh Invite. On the indoor track circuit, Wiggins won a state championship in the 400 meters and placed 3rd in the 200, 5th in the 55-meter dash, and was on the 3rd place 4x400 relay.

His father Shawn played football for the Wyoming Cowboys from 1987-1990 and was a long-time track coach in the Natrona County school district.

Kelly Walsh High School