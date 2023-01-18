Four Natrona Athletes Will Compete at the College Level

A foursome of athletes from Natrona County High School in Casper has signed letters of intent to move on to the college level. Ella Spear will compete at Utah Tech, a Division I school that competes in the Western Athletic Conference. Spear is the defending 4A state champion in the 400 meters in track and field as she turned in a best of the best time of 58.33. She placed 5th in the 4A 200 meters and 6th in the 100 meters.

Abby Robberson will be running track and cross country at Black Hills State University in Spearfish, South Dakota. In cross country, she made exponential improvement finishing 52nd at the state meet as a junior and then 27th as a senior with a time of 21.05.72. Robberson placed 15th in the 4A 3200 meter run at the state track meet in May. BHSU competes at the Division II level in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.

Kayden Pharr will be headed to Dakota Wesleyan, an NAIA school in Mitchell, South Dakota. Pharr was named a first-team all-state selection in 4A as a tight end and caught 11 balls for 169 and 3 touchdowns for the Mustangs in 2022. He also contributed 10 tackles on defense with a fumble recovery.

Riley Dye will also be going to Dakota Wesleyan and he ranked 4th on the NC team in defensive points from his end position last season. He was in on 41.5 tackles, 11 of them solo, and recorded 5.5 sacks. Dye was a 1st team all-state selection in 4A on the defensive line. Dakota Wesleyan competes in the Great Plains Athletic Conference.

