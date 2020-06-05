Casper’s Lauren Taubert Named an All-American at Kansas State

Natrona County grad Lauren Taubert earned All-American status for the 3rd time in her college career in track & field at Kansas State. She received that distinction in indoor track in the five event pentathlon. Taubert had the 2nd highest mark in the nation this past season but the NCAA Indoor Championships were canceled due to the pandemic. She competes in the 7 event heptathlon in the outdoor season but that was canceled as well.

Her coach at Kansas State, Cliff Rovello estimates that Taubert could have approached the 6000 point mark in the heptathlon which would have been an elite level in USA Track. With the Summer Olympics in Japan being moved to 2021, Taubert qualifying for the Olympiad is certainly within the realm of possibility.

She had an outstanding high school career in track at NC where she was a 3 time 4A state champion in the 300 meter hurdles and the high jump. Taubert was the 2016 girls Gatorade Track Athlete of the Year in 2016.

In her senior year at K-State, she made the Big 12 Conference All-Academic team, majoring in Human Development and Family Sciences.

