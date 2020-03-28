WHSAA Extends Spring Suspension Until April 20th.

The Wyoming High School Activities Association announced the cancelation of spring sports activity until at least April 20.

This order follows Governor Mark Gordon's school closure extension that came on Friday.

WHSAA Commissioner Ron Laird released a statement on Saturday that continues no sports or practice for all Wyoming High School teams. The Commissioner also mentions seeking more input from member schools and meeting with the WHSAA Board of Directors.

Here is the full statement:

Governor Mark Gordon and the Wyoming Department of Health have extended the school closure date. This is the action the WHSAA will be taking:

We will extend the suspension of spring sports until Monday, April 20th. So that everyone will be on an equal playing field, there will continue to be NO PRACTICES during the suspension.

Due to the continuing influence of COVID-19, we are not able to predict when it will be safe to resume spring sports. We will continue to be guided by the Government of Wyoming, including the Wyoming Department of Health and the State Department of Education.

We will be reconvening the WHSAA Board of Directors to have further discussions on this matter as well as requesting input from our member schools.

We will continue to post updates on our website & social media.

Please follow the guidelines that have been established by the CDC and the Wyoming Department of Health.

