Natrona Sheriff’s Office Looking for Missing Person

According to the Natrona County Sheriff's Office, they are looking for a missing person, Cody Burnsed.

In a release, Burnsed is described as a 6 foot 1 inch, 250 pounds, 28-year-old white male with red hair and green eyes.

Burnsed has a Celtic tattoo on his forearm.

Burnsed was last seen on November 30, 2021, and he was reported missing three weeks later on December 23.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the right photo was taken in November and is the most recent picture of Burnsed.

Kiera Grogan, public information officer with the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office, said the case is still under investigation so they aren't able to provide any additional information at this time.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who may have seen Burnsed, knows his whereabouts, or has had recent contact with him to please contact their office at (307) 235- 9282.