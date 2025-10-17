Human Remains Found Near Cody Identified as Missing Sheridan Man

Human remains discovered on public land west of Cody have been identified as those of Kyle Ellis, a Sheridan man who had been missing since 2018, according to the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office.

In August 2025, the Park County Sheriff’s Office contacted Sheridan County investigators after locating human remains in a remote area outside Cody. Their investigation led them to believe the remains could belong to Ellis, who was reported missing by his family in January 2018.

Ellis was 29 years old when he disappeared. His family told investigators he often embarked on religious journeys by foot, sometimes lasting weeks, but always maintained contact through social media. He was last seen at the Bear Lodge Resort in the Bighorn Mountains on January 8, 2018, and was later given a ride to Greybull, Wyoming. No new leads surfaced in the years following his disappearance.

“We hope this brings closure to Kyle’s parents, his family, friends, and our community,” Sheridan County Sheriff Levi Dominguez said. “Kyle’s family has been nothing but supportive and patient throughout these years, and our thoughts and prayers are with them during this time.”

Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Mike Mullikin continued to pursue the case over the years, presenting it to the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation’s Cold Case Team to raise awareness among law enforcement agencies and seek new information.

Following the discovery near Cody, the Park County Sheriff’s Office and Park County Coroner sent a bone sample to the Wyoming State Crime Lab for DNA testing. Ellis’s parents provided comparative DNA samples to assist in the identification process.

On October 16, 2025, the Wyoming State Crime Lab confirmed the remains belonged to Ellis through DNA analysis.

Authorities say there is no evidence of foul play, and it appears Ellis likely died from exposure to harsh weather conditions.

Sheriff Levi Dominguez commended Sergeant Mullikin for his years of commitment to the case and thanked multiple agencies for their collaboration, including the Park and Big Horn County sheriff’s offices, the Park County Coroner, the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, and the Wyoming State Crime Lab.

