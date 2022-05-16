Natrona Sheriff’s Office Looking for Escapee from CRC

According to a press release by the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office, it is seeking help to locate Joseph Blackburn III who is currently wanted for felony escape from the Casper Re-Entry Center (CRC).

Blackburn is a 26-year-old, Native American man, approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall and 170 pounds, with brown eyes and shaved black hair, and has numerous tattoos on both arms.

Blackburn was participating in CRC's work-release program when he failed to return after a work shift on May 15 at 11 p.m. and was reported as an escapee in the early hours of May 16 to the Sheriff's Office.

Blackburn was originally convicted of sexual abuse of a minor in the third degree.

Anyone with any information on Blackburn is encouraged to contact the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at (307) 235-9282 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Central Wyoming by calling (307) 577-8477 or online at crime-stoppers.com.

The Sheriff's Office asks people not to approach Blackburn and instead call 911 or the Sheriff’s Office.