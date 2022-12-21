Natrona County SO: Resources Available for Those Needing Shelter

The drastically lower temperatures throughout Wyoming can lethal, and the Natrona County Emergency Management Office of the Sheriff's Office says resources are available for those who need a warm place.

Nearly the entire state is under a wind chill warning with predictions of 40 to 50 degrees below zero until 11 a.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service on Wednesday evening.

That could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

Natrona County Emergency Management recommends these resources for a warm place to avoid serious injury or worse:

The Wyoming Rescue Mission, 230 N. Park St. in central Casper has space available now and is ready for anyone who needs shelter and meals.

The Salvation Army Casper Corps at 441 S. Center St., in central Casper.

American Red Cross of Wyoming -- call (307) 222-8272.

Natrona County School District -- call (307) 253-5200.

These organizations are standing by, working together, and ready to rapidly open up more locations if emergency needs and demands increase, according to Natrona County Emergency Management.

Do not hesitate to reach out for help.

If you are experiencing a life threatening emergency or come upon someone who is immediately call 911.

