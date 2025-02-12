NCSD receives online feedback to cellphone rule; public comment session a no-show

CASPER, Wyo. — No community members attended a Natrona County School District public comment and listening session regarding a policy limiting the use of cellphones in schools, though more 200 people gave feedback online.

Superintendent Angela Hensley said that of 204 respondents online, 54 people voiced support of full bans of phones in schools, 89 advocated for banning cellphone use during instructional periods but allowing them to remain on the student and used in non-educational settings, 17 said it should be up to the individual teacher to set classroom policies and 15 were opposed to cellphone restrictions.

“I’m still gathering information on all the different angles,” Trustee Mary Schmidt said. “That’s why I really appreciate everyone who’s shared their thoughts and perspectives.”

Among the NCSD Board of Trustees, members said they appreciated the feedback they’ve received, and have been weighing the pros and cons that cellphones pose in schools.

Trustee Alex Petrino said she has concerns about the impact phones can have on students’ ability to focus and learn.

“Studies and research have shown that when an adult checks a notification at work, it can take 22 minutes to fully refocus,” Petrino said. “If that’s the case for adults, imagine how much more distracting it could be for teenagers.”

Trustee Dana Howie — a former teacher — added that cellphones aren’t just distractions, but can also be a means to cheat. She recalled a time when she saw a student using their cellphone to look up the answers to a test.

Petrino also pointed to the effects that social media has had on mental health and interpersonal relationships.

“From a mental health perspective, I’m worried about the impacts those apps have on our kids’ ability to talk to each other, regulate together, problem-solve and just be able to establish relationships,” she said. “That goes for personal relationships, romantic relationships [and] relationships with adults.”

A September 2024 report from the National Education Association found that 15 states have passed laws restricting the use of cellphones in schools to varying degrees. An NEA poll of nearly 3,000 educators found that 90% were in favor of banning cellphone use during instructional periods, while 75% supported fully banning them for the duration of the school day.

Petrino noted that some parents are against restricting cellphones for safety reasons, so students can reach parents during emergencies. Howie also recalled administrators talking about how cellphones could be used as beneficial tools in the classroom.

“I never quite saw it that way. I taught family consumer sciences, and we did a lot of hands-on stuff as it was,” Howie said. “One thing I would do, though, is ask all the kids to give me their numbers so I could call them if they were missing a lot of classes.”

The Natrona County School District has another public comment listening session scheduled for Feb. 18 at the Central Services office, 970 N. Glenn Road, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

