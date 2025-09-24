As a new school year kicks off and parents or guardians are packing lunches or sending lunch money, Wyoming Rescue Mission invites the community to participate in its 2nd annual Brown Bag Challenge! This challenge is an opportunity to save money while providing meals for neighbors in need of help and hope at the Wyoming Rescue Mission.



Here’s how it works:

Choose to pack a lunch, rather than go through a drive-through or out to a restaurant, for a day, a week, or longer.

Donate the savings to provide a meal for someone in need at the Wyoming Rescue Mission. Just $2.58 provides a hot meal to a hungry individual.

Wyoming Rescue Mission serves anyone in the community in need of a meal. Guests are welcome for breakfast, lunch and/or dinner, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

Meals are made possible by donations from generous community partners.

Wyoming Rescue Mission served 6,983 meals in August, which is an increase of 15% (or nearly 1,000 more meals) than the same time last year.

A warm, nourishing meal is often the first gift of hope for a hungry or homeless individual, opening the door to broader life transformation.

In addition to hot meals, at the Wyoming Rescue Mission, guests receive safe shelter, case management with a plan to resume community independence, mental health services, Bible classes, recovery classes and vocational training.

Brown Bag Challenge gifts can be made online at wyomission.org, or mailed to P.O. Box 2030, Casper, WY 82602.

The Brown Bag Challenge runs September 1 through September 30, 2025.

Mission Graduates Celebrate Success in Recovery Journey July 11, 2024 Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM