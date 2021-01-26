Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Info on CRC Fugitive

The Natrona County Sheriff's Office says a 39-year-old man failed to return to the Casper Re-Entry Center on Monday.

John Thomas Ray is a 39-year-old white man with blonde hair and blue eyes. He stands 6' 1" and weighs 215 lbs.

Ray reportedly left the CRC at 9:48 a.m. Monday to look for a job. He was due back by noon but did not return.

A sheriff's office spokesperson says Ray was sentenced in July last year on a charge of child endangerment with methamphetamine.

Anyone with information on Ray's whereabouts should contact the Natrona County Sheriff's Office at 307-235-9282.