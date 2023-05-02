Natrona County Sheriffs Office Seek Information on Jashawn Crowley Whereabouts

The Natrona County Sheriffs Office are seeking information from the public on the whereabouts of Jashawn Crowley.

Crowley has an active felony warrant for multiple felony charges to include theft, conspiracy, and forgery.

He has been known to frequent Natrona County, as well as Campbell, Converse, and Laramie County.

If you have information pertaining to his location, you can contact Natrona County Sheriff’s Investigator Ken Jividen at 307-235-9282, or report information through dispatch.

Information can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 307-577-8477 or online at crime-stoppers.com. Reports made through Crime Stoppers may be eligible for a monetary reward.

