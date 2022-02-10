Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Offering Cadet Program for Wyoming Youth

The Natrona County Sheriff's Office recently announced that they are accepting candidates for the Cadets Program.

Per the NCSO social media pages, they are looking for young people in Wyoming, aged 14 to 21-years-old, who are interested in pursuing a career in law enforcement.

"The Natrona County Sheriff's Cadet Program is a career-oriented program that gives young adults the opportunity to explore a career in law enforcement by working with local agencies," the NCSO wrote. "Our Cadet Program has been around since the early 1980's and is the only Cadet program in the State of Wyoming."

Cadets will have the opportunity to participate in a variety of activities, including:

Patrol Ride-Alongs

Detention Issues

Criminal Investigations

Crime Prevention

And More

Cadets will also have the chance to participate in a number of different events, such as the Casper Chase Marathon, D.A.R.E. presentations, and events put on by the Casper Police Department, the NCSO itself, and Special Olympics Wyoming.

There are a few requirements in order to be considered for a Cadet position. Potential candidates:

Must be between 14 and 21 years old.

Maintain a 2.0 GPA or higher (HS students)

Have no serious arrests or convictions

Hold and maintain good moral character

Pass an interview process & written test.

The NCSO noted that cadets will meet on the 2nd and 4th Wednesday of each month and they will be issued a uniform. They also have a chance to rise through the ranks, which could eventually lead to a full-time career with the Natrona County Sheriff's Office and/or other local enforcement agencies.

For more information or to acquire an application, candidates can visit this website.