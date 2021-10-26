Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Identify Body Discovered Near Hiland, Cause of Death Ruled as ‘Homicide’

The Natrona County Sheriff's Office has identified the individual whose body was found in Natrona County near Hiland, Wyoming on September 15, 2021.

According to a release from the sheriff's office, the individual was identified as Jay Carlos Montoya, a 36-year-old resident of Wyoming.

Additionally, the Natrona County Coroner has ruled the cause of Mr. Montoya's death as a homicide.

Taylor Courtney, the Investigations Sergeant with the Natrona County Sheriff's Office stated that "Due to the ongoing investigation, no further information will be released at this time."

Courtney asked that if anyone has information they believe is related to Montoya's death, that they contact the Natrona County Sheriff's Office Investigations Division at 307-235-9282.

K2 Radio News will update this story as more information becomes available.