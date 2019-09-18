Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Continues Search for Missing Man

The Natrona County Sheriff's Office is continuing the search for a man missing since last week.

John Barnhill was reported missing Sept. 10. Authorities found his vehicle in the area of Sheepherder's Hill over the weekend.

Natrona County Sheriff's Investigative Sergeant Sean Ellis said the search will continue into the weekend, weather permitting.

Ellis said last week that there is no evidence of foul play. However, there is concern regarding Barnhill's medical condition.