Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Confirms Suspicious Package Was Not Hazardous

On Wednesday, Casper Fire-EMS revealed to K2 Radio News that a suspicious package delivered to the Hall of Justice required the presence of many responding units, including their Regional Response Unity, which specializes in hazardous materials.

Get our free mobile app

It was later discovered that the package was not hazardous.

Read More: ‘Suspicious Package’ Sent to Hall of Justice Amounts to Nothing

Now, the Natrona County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that the package did not pose a threat, and it offered additional details as to what precautions were taken.

"In the late afternoon hours of March 30th , 2022, a citizen brought a suspicious package into the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office to be collected as evidence as part of an ongoing investigation," the NCSO wrote in a press release. "Upon opening the package, investigators observed a white, powdered substance."

To be cautious, the Hall of Justice was evacuated and the NCSO notified the Regional Emergency Response Team, who then proceeded to evaluate the package for hazardous material.

The Regional Response Team performed a thorough investigation and deternined that the package did not, in fact, pose a serious hazardous threat.

"The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Regional Response Team for their thorough investigation into this matter, as well as Casper Fire-EMS, Banner Health, and the Casper-Natrona County Public Health Department for their quick response," the NCSO wrote. "Due to the ongoing investigation, no further information will be released at this time."

The NCSO's response corroborates the comments that Casper Fire-EMS Public Information Officer Andrew Sundell told K2 Radio News on Wednesday.

"We sent an entry team in that takes in some fancy Hazmat testing equipment, and they were able to test the substance and determined it was not a hazardous product at all," Sundell said. "It's just a couple medical pills that had been crushed up in the mail."