Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Assists in Child Abuse and Drug Possession Case

The Natrona County Sheriff's Office recently assisted other agencies in a child abuse case involving a 28-year-old Laramie woman.

Get our free mobile app

That's according to a press release from the Carbon County Sheriff's Office, who wrote that on May 21, 2022 at approximately 4:00 p.m., the CCSO received a report from the Natrona County Sheriff's Office about a child abuse incident that occurred in the Miracle Mile area, north of Seminoe Dam.

According to the release, Sergeant John Moore and Deputy Caleb Shultz responded to the aforementioned area, which was a campsite, where the alleged abuse had occurred.

"The investigator for our office, Dale Miller, responded to the scene to assist Sgt. Moore with the investigation," the release stated. "While on scene, Investigator Miller received information from Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Detective Sgt. Taylor Courtney about what his office had been able to uncover concerning the abuse. Based upon the information received, Investigator Miller drove to Casper, Wyoming to assist Sgt. Courtney and his staff in conducting several interviews regarding this incident. During these interviews, the identity of the suspect, witnesses, and the victim were determined."

The release revealed the named of the alleged perpetrator: 28-year-old Danisha Bynum, a resident of Laramie, Wyoming.

Bynum, as a result of the investigation, was charged with the following offenses: Felony Child Abuse, 2 counts of Endangering a Child, and Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance. The substance in question was later revealed to be methamphetamine.

The release noted that the children involved in the case were taken into protective custody and are currently with the Department of Family Services.

The release stated that the case is still ongoing and that nor further information will be provided at this time.

K2 Radio News will update this story as more information becomes available.