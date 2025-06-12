Casper Man Going to Prison for Selling Large Amounts of Meth, Fentanyl and Cocaine

Donald Cameron Jackson, 33, of Casper, Wyoming, was sentenced to 155 months followed by five years of supervised release for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, fentanyl, and cocaine, and for possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

According to court filings, in September 2024, Jackson was identified as a source of supply for fentanyl in Natrona County.

In September and October 2024, Special Agents with the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) conducted three controlled purchases of fentanyl from Jackson.

A subsequent search warrant was executed at his residence, resulting in the seizure of approximately 218 grams of fentanyl, 11.8 grams of cocaine, and a semi-automatic handgun with a high-capacity drum magazine.

Jackson admitted that within the last six months he had obtained and redistributed a half ounce of cocaine and 500 fentanyl pills per week.

He also stated that he is prohibited from possessing firearms and he received a firearm as collateral, in exchange for $200 worth of cocaine.

DCI investigated the crime. Assistant U.S. Attorney Makenzie Morrison prosecuted the case. A complaint was filed on Dec. 3, 2024, and Jackson waived indictment, pleading guilty to an Information on March 14. U.S. District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson imposed the sentence in Cheyenne on June 3.

