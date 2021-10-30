Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Arrest Suspect for 1st Degree Arson

The Natrona County Sheriff's Office announced that they have arrested an individual for committing 1st Degree Arson.

According to Taylor Courtney, the Investigations Sergeant with the Natrona County Sheriff's Office, a call came through dispatch at approximately 5:30 A.M. on Saturday, October 30. The call was described as a structure fire that took place in Natrona County, off of Gothberg Road at Highway 220.

Courtney stated that the suspect, Jolene Good, allegedly lit a fire with her ex-boyfriend inside of a root cellar that was serving as a make-shift apartment resembling a bunker, presumably for the ex-boyfriend.

Courtney said the male made it out of the structure safely and that Good was found at the scene, lying in the bushes under a blanket.

Good was arrested without further incident.

K2 Radio News will update this story once more details become available.