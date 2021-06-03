Natrona County Sheriff Names Suspect In Strip Club Shooting — ‘Armed And Dangerous’

The Natrona County Sheriff's Office has identified a suspect in a shooting at a strip club north of Casper early Monday morning.

Get our free mobile app

According to a news release, the shooting happened in the parking lot of Northern Dreams in Natrona County.

The sheriff's office has named 26-year-old Armand Jamal Watson as the suspect. Watson is black with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5'7" and weighs 140 lbs.

Watson should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, call 911 immediately and do not approach him.

Natrona County Sheriff's Office Investigations Sgt. Taylor Courtney earlier Thursday identified the victim in the shooting as 31-year-old Shy Abeyta. As of Thursday, Abeyta is in the hospital in stable condition.

Authorities identifying Watson is the latest in a string of events this week that include heavily armed officers and deputies staging outside of an apartment building in south-central Casper on Tuesday evening.

Courtney said the Natrona County Special Response Team, which consists of specially trained officers and deputies from area law enforcement agencies, was attempting to serve a search warrant at the south-central Casper apartment. An unrelated arrest was made.