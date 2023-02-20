Natrona County School District Monitors Approaching Winter Storm

The Natrona County School District's inclement weather team has been actively monitoring the severe winter weather system estimated to arrive Tuesday evening.

The district is working with community agencies including Natrona County Emergency Management, the City of Casper, the Wyoming Department of Transportation, the National Weather Service, Natrona County Road and Bridge, and others.

The district recognizes that school operations are an important and necessary part of community and family life.

Schools will be closed for inclement weather or natural disasters only when the community itself is unable to operate safely.

Winter forecasts change frequently, so the district will monitor the latest forecasts from the National Weather Service and potential weather impacts on Natrona County.

The Natrona County School District offers temporary virtual learning days as an option if the district shuts down due to inclement weather.

Schools proactively send home technology with students daily to prepare for such days..

The district will notify school families and staff members if inclement weather prompts a virtual learning day.

If the district determines bad weather will affect normal school operations, it will send text and phone calls to parents/guardians and staff members by about 5:30 a.m.

The Natrona County School District also will share updates and information on its official Facebook page, its website, and with media partners.

The district only sends notifications if there is a change to normal school operations.

As always, the primary responsibility and decision to protect a child’s health and to ensure school attendance always resides with the parent or guardian.

