Natrona County School District Celebrates Teachers with 25 Years of Dedicated Service

The Natrona County School District would like to express sincere appreciation to the following employees who have recently achieved 25 years of dedicated service and commitment to educational excellence at NCSD.

"Throughout their professional careers at NCSD, they have consistently demonstrated an exceptional commitment to providing high-quality services, resources, and educational opportunities to students and their families. Their efforts in fostering environments where students can grow, learn, and succeed will have a lasting positive impact on our community and the world for many years to come."

"Over the past twenty-five years, these incredible professionals have shaped lives, supported their colleagues, and contributed to building a stronger, more vibrant school community. We are profoundly grateful. Congratulations, and thank you" wrote the NCSD.

Employees who have reached 25 years of service receive an engraved bell to commemorate their longevity and professional achievements in the Natrona County School District.

Congratulations!

25-Year Bell Recipients

Ruth-Ann Atwood

Jill Bailey

RaeAnn Bernat

Theresa Boomer

Tina Brooks

David Brunner

Valerie Brus

Amy Bundy

Stacy Butler

Rebecca Byer

Christine Carruth-Britt

Cheryl Caster

Debra Coca

Karen Colling

Michele Corkill

Brian Costello

Dana Curtis

Amy Dorman

Nikole Eaton

Dawn Findley

Leslie Finley

Jodi Frazier

Shawn Galles

Stacey Gaudreau

Laurie Gierke

Kimberly Hanneman

Carolyn Hippe

Betsy Hof

Daniel Hof

Erik Holden

Jill Hollandsworth Pomroy

Darlalyn Huggins

Carla Itzen

Wendy Johnson

Brent Jurgensen

Margaret Kerns

Kerrie Langmade

Todd Lattimer

Kim Lau

Bridget Leonhardt

Lynn Leslie

Sonalva McIntosh

Lisa Montgomery

Kasey Muir

Brooke Nogle

Jason Oland

Ellen Parke

Gerald Realing

James Riggs

Michele Robson

Malonye Sanger

Benjamin Schanck

Cynthia Schmidt

Douglas Slotsve

Brandi Smith

Terry Stretesky

Bart Stricklin

Loretta Sulzen

Kenneth Swieter

Todd Trupp

Paula Volker

Jamie Warren

Glenn Woolson

Aaron Yeigh

