Natrona County School District Celebrates Teachers with 25 Years of Dedicated Service
The Natrona County School District would like to express sincere appreciation to the following employees who have recently achieved 25 years of dedicated service and commitment to educational excellence at NCSD.
"Throughout their professional careers at NCSD, they have consistently demonstrated an exceptional commitment to providing high-quality services, resources, and educational opportunities to students and their families. Their efforts in fostering environments where students can grow, learn, and succeed will have a lasting positive impact on our community and the world for many years to come."
"Over the past twenty-five years, these incredible professionals have shaped lives, supported their colleagues, and contributed to building a stronger, more vibrant school community. We are profoundly grateful. Congratulations, and thank you" wrote the NCSD.
Employees who have reached 25 years of service receive an engraved bell to commemorate their longevity and professional achievements in the Natrona County School District.
Congratulations!
25-Year Bell Recipients
Ruth-Ann Atwood
Jill Bailey
RaeAnn Bernat
Theresa Boomer
Tina Brooks
David Brunner
Valerie Brus
Amy Bundy
Stacy Butler
Rebecca Byer
Christine Carruth-Britt
Cheryl Caster
Debra Coca
Karen Colling
Michele Corkill
Brian Costello
Dana Curtis
Amy Dorman
Nikole Eaton
Dawn Findley
Leslie Finley
Jodi Frazier
Shawn Galles
Stacey Gaudreau
Laurie Gierke
Kimberly Hanneman
Carolyn Hippe
Betsy Hof
Daniel Hof
Erik Holden
Jill Hollandsworth Pomroy
Darlalyn Huggins
Carla Itzen
Wendy Johnson
Brent Jurgensen
Margaret Kerns
Kerrie Langmade
Todd Lattimer
Kim Lau
Bridget Leonhardt
Lynn Leslie
Sonalva McIntosh
Lisa Montgomery
Kasey Muir
Brooke Nogle
Jason Oland
Ellen Parke
Gerald Realing
James Riggs
Michele Robson
Malonye Sanger
Benjamin Schanck
Cynthia Schmidt
Douglas Slotsve
Brandi Smith
Terry Stretesky
Bart Stricklin
Loretta Sulzen
Kenneth Swieter
Todd Trupp
Paula Volker
Jamie Warren
Glenn Woolson
Aaron Yeigh
