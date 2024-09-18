Natrona County recent applications for marriage (9/11/24–9/17/24)

CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from Sept. 11 to Sept. 17. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.

The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the upcoming marriages in Natrona County.

Marriage Applications:

Brendan Charles Vest and Bobbi Ann Bean

David Marrion Keele and Melody Michelle Palmer

Andrew Benjamin Schnorf and Amanda Jo Sifrit

Carter Charles Sandberg and Zoe Grace Janikowski

Tyler Cole Houser and Taryn Jo Alton

Jair Nightingale Franco and Priscilla Cristy Difo

Joseph Richard Lee Wakefield and Brett Michael Thomas

Tyler Jo Hanson and Haylee Marie Howsden

Bobby Ray Danysh Jr. and Shawna Rumae Monclova

Brickre James Fischer and Daryan Kristine Davis

Rayce Eugene Tucker and Heather Ann Alley

Kaleb David Cropper and Breanna Morgan Matney

Christopher John Bennett and Holly Ann Davidson

Brandon Rey Edmunds and Aliesia Lucille Berryman

Click here to see the divorce filings for the week.