Natrona County recent applications for marriage (9/11/24–9/17/24)
CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from Sept. 11 to Sept. 17. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.
The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the upcoming marriages in Natrona County.
Marriage Applications:
- Brendan Charles Vest and Bobbi Ann Bean
- David Marrion Keele and Melody Michelle Palmer
- Andrew Benjamin Schnorf and Amanda Jo Sifrit
- Carter Charles Sandberg and Zoe Grace Janikowski
- Tyler Cole Houser and Taryn Jo Alton
- Jair Nightingale Franco and Priscilla Cristy Difo
- Joseph Richard Lee Wakefield and Brett Michael Thomas
- Tyler Jo Hanson and Haylee Marie Howsden
- Bobby Ray Danysh Jr. and Shawna Rumae Monclova
- Brickre James Fischer and Daryan Kristine Davis
- Rayce Eugene Tucker and Heather Ann Alley
- Kaleb David Cropper and Breanna Morgan Matney
- Christopher John Bennett and Holly Ann Davidson
- Brandon Rey Edmunds and Aliesia Lucille Berryman
