Natrona County recent applications for marriage (9/11/24–9/17/24)

CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from Sept. 11 to Sept. 17. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.

The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the upcoming marriages in Natrona County.

Marriage Applications:

  • Brendan Charles Vest and Bobbi Ann Bean
  • David Marrion Keele and Melody Michelle Palmer
  • Andrew Benjamin Schnorf and Amanda Jo Sifrit
  • Carter Charles Sandberg and Zoe Grace Janikowski
  • Tyler Cole Houser and Taryn Jo Alton
  • Jair Nightingale Franco and Priscilla Cristy Difo
  • Joseph Richard Lee Wakefield and Brett Michael Thomas
  • Tyler Jo Hanson and Haylee Marie Howsden
  • Bobby Ray Danysh Jr. and Shawna Rumae Monclova
  • Brickre James Fischer and Daryan Kristine Davis
  • Rayce Eugene Tucker and Heather Ann Alley
  • Kaleb David Cropper and Breanna Morgan Matney
  • Christopher John Bennett and Holly Ann Davidson
  • Brandon Rey Edmunds and Aliesia Lucille Berryman

