Natrona County recent applications for marriage (2/12/25–2/18/25)
CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from Feb. 12 through Feb. 18. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.
The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the upcoming marriages in Natrona County.
Marriage Applications:
- Gunnar Aiden Slaymaker and Haley Grace Cunningham
- Jonathan Alexander Gollnick and Brittany Ann Williamson
- Scott Eugene Reck and Crystal Ann Reck
- Sean Robert Kearney and Sallie Renee Wilson
- William Ray Kennah and Michelle Marie Hughes
- Eric Scott Souza and Tiffany Sue Sells
- Brayden Allen Beevers and Tyler Ann Ware
- Devon Michael Williams and Alyssa Hope Szymczak
