Natrona County recent applications for marriage (2/12/25–2/18/25)

CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from Feb. 12 through Feb. 18. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.

The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the upcoming marriages in Natrona County.

Marriage Applications:

Gunnar Aiden Slaymaker and Haley Grace Cunningham

Jonathan Alexander Gollnick and Brittany Ann Williamson

Scott Eugene Reck and Crystal Ann Reck

Sean Robert Kearney and Sallie Renee Wilson

William Ray Kennah and Michelle Marie Hughes

Eric Scott Souza and Tiffany Sue Sells

Brayden Allen Beevers and Tyler Ann Ware

Devon Michael Williams and Alyssa Hope Szymczak

Click here to see the divorces for the week.

Spring Field Guide for Spotting Birds Returning to Wyoming Audubon of the Rockies lists several places you can spot birds that have come back to the Cowboy State. Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media