The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service recently shared striking nighttime footage of a mountain lion roaming the National Elk Refuge, offering a rare glimpse into the secretive life of one of North America’s most elusive predators.

Captured on a trail camera, the black-and-white video shows an adult puma moving silently through a wooded area. The animal pauses briefly, licking its lips, before continuing its ghostlike passage through the darkness. The agency paired the clip with a playful caption: “We’re not lion when we say this puma owns the night.”

Despite the lighthearted tone, the footage highlights the remarkable adaptations that make mountain lions such effective hunters. Known for their stealth, strength, and precise timing, pumas are ambush predators that rely on cover and patience rather than speed over long distances. Their padded paws allow them to move almost silently, while powerful hind legs enable sudden, explosive attacks on prey such as deer and elk.

Wyoming is prime habitat for pumas, particularly in the mountainous and forested regions of the western part of the state. The National Elk Refuge, established primarily to protect wintering elk herds, also supports a broader ecosystem that includes predators like mountain lions, wolves, and coyotes. While elk are the refuge’s most visible residents, the presence of apex predators plays a crucial role in maintaining ecological balance.

Lions in Wyoming are typically solitary and highly territorial. They are most active during dawn, dusk, and nighttime hours, which is why sightings are relatively rare. Trail cameras, like the one that captured this footage, have become an essential tool for wildlife managers and researchers, allowing them to monitor animal populations and behaviors without disturbing natural patterns.

Encounters between humans and pumas remain uncommon, but wildlife officials advise residents and visitors to stay aware, especially in areas where prey species are abundant. Simple precautions—such as keeping pets close, avoiding hiking alone at night, and making noise in dense terrain—can reduce the already low risk of conflict.

Moments like this video serve as a reminder that even in well-visited places like the National Elk Refuge, much of the natural world operates unseen. As the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s caption suggests, the night truly belongs to creatures like the puma—silent, powerful, and perfectly adapted to life in the shadows.

10 of Wyoming's Most Dangerous Animals Wyoming is home to some pretty epic creatures. The pronghorn is the second fastest land animal in the world, second only to the cheetah -- and it's worth noting that while the cheetah can spring faster, the pronghorn can sustain it's top speed much farther. And while we do have plenty of cute and cuddly creatures (llike the nothern saw-whet owl) there are plenty of things that'll kill ya. Might want to think twice about moving here.