Natrona County Judge Continues Bond at $250,000 CASH ONLY for Idaho Man

Timothy Paulson, 40, appeared in Natrona County Circuit Court for Initial Appearances today, March 17.

Judge Nichole Collier explained that he is being held on an NCIC Fugitive Warrant. The state of Idaho is requesting his return.

Collier asked if he would like to deny the allegations or sign a waiver for extradition to Idaho.

Paulson said that he would like to sign the extradition; he appeared emotional and asked that he be allowed to see his family in the Casper jail.

Collier said he would have to talk to the jail about that, but guessed it would be allowed -- behind the glass.

Collier said she does not know anything about the case, but that the Idaho courts set bond in the amount of $250,000 Cash Only and would continue that amount and same conditions.

K2Radio will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.

