Natrona County High School Student in Police Custody After Reportedly Bringing Gun to School

A student of Natrona County High School is in police custody after allegedly bringing a gun to school.

That's according to Natrona County School District Director of Public Relations, Tanya Southerland.

Southerland wrote that on Friday, October 7, "Natrona County High School Administration received a report that a student had a gun in their possession on campus. NCHS Administration and Law enforcement immediately made contact to secure the student and the weapon. Students and staff are safe"

Southerland wrote that the student is currently in custody of law enforcement while the investigation is being conducted.

"There is no current safety concern to the school and school operations are occurring as normal," Southerland wrote. "More information will be provided, as available."

Southerland wrote that parents were informed of this matter via text and phone calls, curtesy of Infinite Campus.

K2 Radio News will update this developing story as more information becomes available.