Bond Set at Half a Million Dollars for 18-Year-Old Casper Man Accused of Shooting Fellow Teen

A Natrona County Circuit Court judge set bond at $500,000 cash or surety for an 18-year-old Casper man accused of involuntary manslaughter, a crime punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

Luka Rasmussen heard the charges from Judge Brian Christensen. District Attorney Dan Itzen is the prosecuting attorney who recommended the bond amount.

Involuntary manslaughter is the unintentional killing of a person through recklessness or negligence. It's different from voluntary manslaughter because there's no intent to kill.

The charges stem from an incident on Wednesday night, February 12. Just after 9:00 PM the Public Safety Communication Center received a 911 call for a shooting at the 4000 block of East 8th Street in Casper.

The caller relayed that a male teenager had been shot.

When police arrived they found several individuals on the scene, including a 16-year-old who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers also discovered evidence of recent drug use as well as stolen firearms at the scene.

Detectives interviewed people present. They learned that the individuals had been hanging out throughout the night. "At some point in the evening" an 18-year-old male reportedly began handling a firearm recklessly, shooting the 16-year-old victim.

