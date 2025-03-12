Mamma Mia! Natrona County High Schoolers Put on Free Performance

Natrona County School District:

Natrona County High School is excited to present its highly anticipated production of Mamma Mia!, the beloved musical featuring the timeless hits of ABBA.

Set against the backdrop of a picturesque Greek island, this heartwarming and high-energy show tells the story of Sophie, a young woman determined to discover who her father is before her wedding day.

Performance Dates: March 13th, 14th, 15th and March 20th, 21st, 22nd at 7:00 PM.

Location: Natrona County High School John F. Welsh Auditorium

Admission is free

Directed by Zachary Schneider and featuring a talented cast of students from NCHS, Mamma Mia! promises an unforgettable night of music, laughter, and dance. From the iconic songs "Dancing Queen" to "Take a Chance on Me," audiences will be dancing in their seats with entertainment. Join us for a night of joy, laughter, and ABBA magic.

Don’t miss this opportunity to support NCHS's talented cast, crew, and directors as they present this memorable theatrical masterpiece showcasing their exceptional talents!

