Natrona County High School on Lockdown Tuesday a.m.

UDPATE: 09:11 a.m.

Park Elementary, Cottonwood Elementary, and Dean Morgan Junior High are currently on a precautionary lockout due to the reported situation at NCHS, said a news release from the Natrona County School District. Students and staff are safe. We will provide more information as available.

Natrona County High School is currently in a lockdown as a precautionary safety measure due to a report of a weapon on campus, according to a news release from the school district at 8:45 a.m.

Law enforcement is at the school.

Students and staff are safe, and we will provide more information as soon as possible.

This information is also going via text and phone call via IC to NCHS parents/guardians.