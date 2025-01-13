Natrona County High School adopting ‘No Cell Phone’ rule beginning Monday

CASPER, Wyo. — Natrona County High School has implemented a new cellphone policy that goes into effect today, Monday, Jan. 13.

That’s according to a release from NCHS, which stated that as of Monday, many NCHS teachers are adopting a “No Cell Phone” policy in their classrooms.

“We continue to see a rise in cell phone related distractions during instructional time,” the release states. “In a continued effort to provide students with a rigorous academic experience at NCHS, many of our teachers will be moving to a ‘No Cell Phone’ rule in their classrooms beginning with the new semester, Jan 13, 2025. This requirement may be a change for some students, and we appreciate the support it will take from parents/guardians.”

According to the release, most teachers use Canvas and school-issued Chromebooks to teach. Per the new policy, students will not be allowed to use their phones to access Canvas or other educational materials.

“They need to come prepared to school each day with a charged computer,” the release states. “Students will still be able to access phones during passing periods and at lunch.”

The release states that there are phones in each classroom as well as the main office that are available to students if they need to call home. It states that emergency messages may be delivered to students by calling the main office, which NCHS team members will forward to students before allowing them to call home.

According to the release, if a student is sent to the office for using their cellphone, the following consequences will occur:

First offense: Lunch detention

Second offense: Multiple days’ lunch detention (2–3 days)

Third offense: ISS

Fourth offense: Multiple days’ ISS (2–3 days)

The release notes that teachers will always be the first line of communication for parents.

“If a student is sent to the office during A/B/C1 Block, the phone will be confiscated until Lunch,” the release states. “If student is sent to the office during C2/D Block, the phone will be confiscated until the end of the day.”

The NCSD policy, adopted in 2015, is as follows:

The Natrona County School District Board of Trustees believes that schools are, first and foremost, learning institutions. Cell phones, and other technology, can be a valuable tool or they can be a distraction and disruption to the educational process. The use of cell phones, or other technology, is permitted in class when authorized by staff, or during lunch and passing periods. All other use of cell phones by students and staff is at the discretion of the principal. Unauthorized use by students may result in confiscation. Devices will be stored in the school office until the end of the day. Parents who need to speak with their child(ren) may contact the school office to request assistance. Students and staff are responsible for the security of their own cell phones and technology. The District is not responsible for loss or theft of personal devices brought to school. – NCSD Board Policy 5376

CORRECTION, Jan. 13, 2025: A previous version of this article stated that it was the Natrona County School District that adopted this policy, not Natrona County High School. The article has been updated.