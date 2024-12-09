Natrona County health and food inspections (12/2/24–12/8/24)
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year.
According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
While the department of health is looking for deficiencies, the organization’s main goal is to educate businesses, helping them understand unsafe practices and ways to correct them.
According to the program manager for Environmental Health in Natrona County, “There is no sliding scale or a pass or failing of a health inspection.” Every violation is either fixed immediately or within 10 days, meaning that a violation does not make the business unsafe.
If a reinspection is required, the issue might have been more severe or the facility required more time to fix it. They have 10 days to fix the issue, and according to Heald most facilities can easily meet the requirement.
Any serious violations or notable quotes will be included in summary notes below, but the full report for each restaurant can be found at the department’s website, where it publishes all of its current information.
Dec. 2, 2024
Wyoming Child and Family Development Mills Head Start
Violations: 1
Re-inspection Required: No
Comments: “The temperature of the water at the classroom hand sink is 143.6F.”
Dec. 3, 2024
Our Saviors Lutheran Preschool
Violations: 1
Re-inspection Required: No
Comments: “Girls room hand sink reached 130.7 degrees F and boys rooms reached 126.5 degrees F.”
Foundations Early Care and Education
Violations: 1
Re-inspection Required: No
Comments: “The chlorine concentration in the dish machine is less than 50 ppm.”
Prince of Peace Lutheran Preschool
Violations: 0
Re-inspection Required: No
Dec. 5, 2024
Hartford Inn
Violations: 0
Re-inspection Required: No
Hartford Inn
Violations: 1
Re-inspection Required: Yes
Comments: “Smoke detector checks not documented.”
