Natrona County Firefighters Rescue Climber From Independence Rock

Photo Courtesy of the Natrona County Fire District

It's all in a day's work.

The Natrona County Fire District recently announced that they were called to Independence Rock to perform a rope rescue of a woman who got stuck on the edge.

According to a social media post from the NCFD, their firefighters, along with the Natrona County Sheriff's Office and a Wyoming Medical Center (Banner Health) ambulance arrived on scene Wednesday morning.

The post stated that upon arrival, an NCSO deputy made contact with the woman, who was stuck on the edge of a 30 foot drop off, on the north side of Independence Rock. She was uninjured; she just wanted to get down.

Crew members gathered all of the necessary equipment, including ropes and medical implements, and made their way to the area.

Photo Courtesy of the Natrona County Fire District
"Emergency personnel climbed to the area above the patient, created a lowering/raising rope system and dropped down to the patient," the post stated. "The patient was placed into a harness, helmet and gloves and raised back up the edge safely to the rest of the rescue crew. The patient was assisted down to the bottom of the rock via alternate route and checked out by medical personnel."

Photo Courtesy of the Natrona County Fire District
The NCFD stated that they wanted to thank the Natrona County Sheriff's Office, as well as Wyoming Medical Center (Banner Health) for their assistance with the rescue.

"The outcome of this incident was a positive one, which we are all thankful for," the NCFD wrote. "With that being said, we would like to remind our residents and visitors to think about your safety, always, when recreating in our county. Whether it’s hiking the trails, swimming in water, climbing on rocks, going off-roading and on; we want you to get home safe and sound."

