Natrona County Double Homicide — Person of Interest Located

Luke Thomas Young has been located and remains a person of interest in this ongoing investigation, and at this time there is no ongoing threat to the public according to a press release from the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

Young was reported as an escapee from work release in Gillette on Aug. 4, according to a warrant issued by the Wyoming Department of Corrections.

Young was serving 3-5 years in prison after being convicted in March 2021 for manufacture or delivery of a schedule I or II narcotic. After serving time in the Wyoming Medium Corrections Facility and other state facilities, he was placed in the Adult Community Corrections program with the Volunteers of America in Gillette on June 24, 2022, according to court records.

Young was was reported absent on Aug. 4 with no intention to return, and a warrant was issued for his arrest on Tuesday, Aug. 9.

This investigation is still active, more information will be provided when it becomes available. Natrona County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information related to this investigation to please contact the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at (307) 235-9282 to make a report.

Information can also be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Central Wyoming by calling (307) 577-8477 or online at crime-stoppers.com. Information reported through Crime Stoppers that assists the investigation may be eligible for a cash reward.

